Way to Go! Syosset student selected to attend YoungArts Week

A Syosset High School student was among 138 finalists nationwide in a competition that recognized the country's most accomplished young visual, literary and performing artists.

Michael Sabatino, a senior, was the sole finalist from Long Island in YoungArts' 2023 Competition and received a $1,500 cash prize for his excellence as a Classical tenor. YoungArts is a Miami-based organization that strives to help nurture emerging high school artists.

To get selected, Sabatino submitted recordings of himself performing four songs — including Gaetano Donizetti's "La zingara" and Johannes Brahms' "In Waldeinsamkeit" — that were reviewed by a panel of discipline-specific artists.

As a finalist, Sabatino attended National YoungArts Week in Miami in January. There, he and his peers participated in master classes with various artists and performed in a concert at the New World Center.

"It was crazy to be surrounded by so many people on such a high level," said Sabatino, 17. "The thing about singing that I love is that it's just there. I don’t have to have an instrument, and I don't have to have people with me. It's just there and it can be anywhere."

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sabatino's other musical achievements include being a two-time finalist in a competition coordinated by Classical Singer magazine and being the top male vocalist in his grade level at a competition coordinated by the New York Lyric Opera Theatre — the latter of which resulted in him performing at Carnegie Hall in 2019.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT