Way to Go! Syosset student selected to attend YoungArts Week
A Syosset High School student was among 138 finalists nationwide in a competition that recognized the country's most accomplished young visual, literary and performing artists.
Michael Sabatino, a senior, was the sole finalist from Long Island in YoungArts' 2023 Competition and received a $1,500 cash prize for his excellence as a Classical tenor. YoungArts is a Miami-based organization that strives to help nurture emerging high school artists.
To get selected, Sabatino submitted recordings of himself performing four songs — including Gaetano Donizetti's "La zingara" and Johannes Brahms' "In Waldeinsamkeit" — that were reviewed by a panel of discipline-specific artists.
As a finalist, Sabatino attended National YoungArts Week in Miami in January. There, he and his peers participated in master classes with various artists and performed in a concert at the New World Center.
"It was crazy to be surrounded by so many people on such a high level," said Sabatino, 17. "The thing about singing that I love is that it's just there. I don’t have to have an instrument, and I don't have to have people with me. It's just there and it can be anywhere."
Sabatino's other musical achievements include being a two-time finalist in a competition coordinated by Classical Singer magazine and being the top male vocalist in his grade level at a competition coordinated by the New York Lyric Opera Theatre — the latter of which resulted in him performing at Carnegie Hall in 2019.
— MICHAEL R. EBERT