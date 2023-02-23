Way to Go! William Floyd student selected to Youth Advocate Program

A William Floyd High School student has been selected to participate in a prestigious experience for teens interested in government and public policy.

Sia Minhas, a senior at the school in Mastic Beach, will participate this spring in the YMCA Youth Advocate Program, a four-month program that provides practical real-world experience advocating for policy solutions that help address critical issues in three areas of focus: youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

Minhas was the only student selected for the program from Long Island. A total of 72 students were selected nationwide from 41 states and the District of Columbia.

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve as a youth advocate, fueled by my passion for serving my community and advocating for issues that matter to those around me," said Minhas. "I strive to engage in activities that allow me to support others and spark important conversations on pressing issues."

Minhas is a member of William Floyd's Youth & Government Club, which earned 10 of 12 leadership positions last year at the 8th Annual New York State YMCA Youth & Government Conference in Albany. She was elected to the position of attorney general and earned an invitation to the Conference on National Affairs, which is the federal equivalent of the statewide program.

Minhas also serves as an advisory board member for The Conversationalist, an online nonpartisan educational platform that is dedicated to bridging the political divide among youth.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT