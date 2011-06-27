Wedding: Adelya Mamedova, Gerard C. Peyer

Mamedova-Peyer

Adelya Mamedova and Gerard Christopher Peyer were married June 5 at Woodbury Country Club with a reception following. She is the daughter of Khanna Mamedova and Ramiz Mamedov of Brooklyn. The bridegroom works for the Nassau County Police Department and is the son of Lisa Peyer of Valley Stream and Gerard Peyer of Williston Park. The bride earned a bachelor of arts in criminal justice from the C.W. Post Campus of Long Island University and a law degree from New York Law School. The bridegroom attended Herricks High School. They live in Suffolk County.