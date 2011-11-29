Wedding: Danelle Edwards, Kenneth Piehler

Edwards-Piehler

Danelle Edwards and Kenneth Piehler were married Sept. 24 at Church of the Holy Spirit in Plymouth, N.H. The reception was at The Common Man Inn in Plymouth. She is a certified nursing assistant for Mountain Ridge Nursing Home in Franklin, N.H., and is the daughter of Janice and Michael Kennedy of Sayville. The bridegroom is a staff sergeant with the U.S. National Guard and the son of Edna and Robert Piehler of Alexandria, N.H. The bride is pursuing a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Hesser College. The groom earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Plymouth University and is pursuing a master's degree. They live in Franklin.