Wedding: Danielle Onorato and Warren Halbig
Onorato-Halbig
Danielle Onorato and Warren Halbig were wed Aug. 20 at St. Louis de Montfort Church in Sound Beach. The reception was at the Venetian Yacht Club in Babylon. She is a speech pathologist for Little Angels in Blue Point and is the daughter of Elizabeth and Daniel Onorato of Holbrook. The bridegroom is a mechanical engineer for Dayton T. Brown Inc. and is the son of Margaret and Warren Halbig of Mount Sinai. The bride earned a master's degree in speech pathology from Adelphi University. The groom earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Stony Brook University and an MBA from the C.W. Post Campus of Long Island University. They live in Coram.