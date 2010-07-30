Wedding: Elaine Kabaservice and Manny Harokopakis

Kabaservice-Harokopakis

Elaine Kabaservice and Manny Harokopakis were married July 2 at The Hamlet at Wind Watch in Hauppauge with a reception following. She is a math teacher and is the daughter of Helen and Paul Kabaservice of Deer Park. The bridegroom is a senior software engineer for Chyron Corporation in Melville and is the son of Michele and Manny Harokopakis of Ronkonkoma. The bride earned a master's degree from Stony Brook University. The groom earned a bachelor's degree from Stony Brook University. They live in Lake Grove.