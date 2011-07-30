Wedding: Jamie Mihlrad and Jonathan Banks

Mihlrad-Banks

Jamie Mihlrad and Jonathan Banks were married May 29 at Endicott Estate in Dedham, Mass., with a reception following. She is design director for The Shoshanna Collection in Manhattan and is the daughter of Mona and Ronald Mihlrad of Jericho. The bridegroom is senior manager of pricing for American Express and is the son of Raya and Gary Banks of Newton, Mass. The bride earned a master of fine arts in fashion design from the Academy of Art University. The groom earned a master of business administration from F.W. Olin School of Business at Babson College. They live in Hoboken, N.J.