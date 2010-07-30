Wedding: Jennifer Trepal and Kevin Turbert

Trepal-Turbert

Jennifer Trepal and Kevin Turbert were married July 31 at St. Dominic's Church in Oyster Bay. The reception was at the Woodlands in Woodbury. She is a teacher for PS 234 in Astoria, Queens, and is the daughter of Kathleen and Michael Trepal of East Norwich. The bridegroom is a law clerk for New Jersey Judiciary in Jersey City, and is the son of Deborah and William Turbert of Colonia, N.J. The bride earned a master's degree in teaching English to speakers of other languages from St. John's University. The groom earned a juris doctorate from Seton Hall University School of Law. They live in Astoria.