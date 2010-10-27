Wedding: Jessica Schwartz and Michael Recher

SCHWARTZ-RECHER

Jessica Schwartz and Michael Recher were married July 31 at St. Dominic Church in Oyster Bay. The reception was at The Bourne Mansion in Oakdale. She is an orchestra director for Amityville School District and is the daughter of Paula and Gary Schwartz of Massapequa. The bridegroom is an electrical engineer for Power Management Concepts and is the son of Bonnie and Steve Recher of Hicksville. The bride earned a bachelor's in music education from Molloy College and a master's in music education from Hofstra University. The groom earned a bachelor's in electrical engineering from New York Institute of Technology. They live in Wantagh.