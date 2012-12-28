Wedding: Jodie Bessich, Christopher Whiting

Bessich-Whiting

Jodie Bessich and Christopher Whiting were married on Nov. 24 at Holy Name of Jesus Church in Woodbury. The reception was at Carlyle on the Green in Farmingdale. She is a quality assurance manager for Hilton Worldwide and is the daughter of Joanne and John Bessich of Huntington. The bridegroom is a detective for Passaic County Prosecutor's Office and is the son of Patricia and Lawrence Whiting of Englewood Cliffs, N.J. The bride earned a bachelor of arts in behavioral and social science from University of Maryland. The bridegroom earned a bachelor of science in engineering from Manhattan College and a master's degree in homeland security from Fairleigh Dickinson University. They live in Englewood, N.J.