Fasullo-SotoLauren Fasullo and David Soto were married on Feb. 10 at Deity in Brooklyn, with a reception following. She is a licensed aesthetician and the daughter of Patrice Perreca of Sound Beach and Joe Fasullo of Miller Place. The bridegroom is a licensed acupuncturist in Farmingdale and the son of David and Cecilia Soto of North Babylon. They live in Bay Shore.