Wedding: Melissa A. Myers, Travis J. Buffa

Myers-Buffa

Melissa Ann Myers and Travis James Buffa were married Aug. 12 at Langley Air Force Base Chapel in Hampton, Va. The reception was at the Langley Air Force Base Club. The bride is a U.S. Navy flight lieutenant based in California and is the daughter of Paula and Eric Best of Carrollton, Va. The groom is U.S. Navy lieutenant working for the U.S. Strategic Command based in Colorado Springs, Colo., and is the son of Margaret and Joseph Buffa of Bayville. Both the bride and groom earned bachelor's degrees from the U.S. Naval Academy.