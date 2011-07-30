Wedding: Mia Ufret and Luis Torres Jr.

Ufret-Torres

Mia Ufret and Luis Torres Jr. were married July 3 at St. Patrick's Church in Smithtown. A reception was at the Mill Pond Country Club in Medford. She is a radiographer for Huntington Medical Group and is the daughter of Maria and Ray Ufret of Selden. The bridegroom is an electrician with the Long Island Rail Road and is the son of Nilsa and Louis Torres Sr. of Medford. The bride earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in photography from the C.W. Post Campus of Long Island University and a radiography degree from South Nassau Communities Hospital. The groom earned an associate's degree from Suffolk County Community College. They live in Medford.

Compiled by Darlene Gein