Wedding: Monica McLaughlin, Rob Obstgarten

McLaughlin-Obstgarten

Monica McLaughlin and Rob Obstgarten were wed July 16 at the Hilton in Rockville, Md., with a reception following. She is a fourth-grade teacher for Montgomery County public schools and the daughter of Kathy and Ken McLaughlin of Laurel, Md. The groom is a fifth- grade teacher for Montgomery public schools and the son of Barbara and Steve Obstgarten of Port Jefferson Station. The bride earned a bachelor's degree in education from Salisbury University and is pursuing a master's degree in reading education from Towson University. The groom earned a master's degree in curriculum, instruction and supervision from McDaniel College. They live in Olney, Md.