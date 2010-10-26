Wedding: Robyn Miller and David Berger

Miller-Berger

Robyn Miller and David Berger were married Sept. 26 at Flowerfield in St. James with a reception following. She is a finance manager for SMSC in Hauppauge and is the daughter of Sheila Miller of Melville and the late Howard Miller. The bridegroom is an IT support analyst for Bamberger Polymers in Jericho and is the son of Cindy Berger of Massapequa and the late Louis Berger. The bride earned a master of business administration in finance from the C.W. Post Campus of Long Island University. The groom earned a bachelor of science in information technology from Farmingdale State College. They live in Melville.