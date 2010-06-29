Wedding: Stacie Connor and Jason Rudilosso

CONNOR-RUDILOSSO

Stacie Connor and Jason Rudilosso were married June 6 at Assumption Church in Centereach. The reception was at Villa Lombardi's in Holbrook. She is the daughter of Debra and Kenneth Connor of Lake Grove. The bridegroom works for Medigas in Bohemia and is the son of Deborah Rudilosso of East Setauket and Frank and Diane Rudilosso of Centereach. The bride earned a bachelor of science in human and community services from Empire State University. The groom earned a bachelor of science in computer science from St. Joseph College. They live in Holbrook.