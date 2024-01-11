Wellness travel: Try Finland, Greenland, Iceland or Sweden

Wellness travel is hotter than ever, and the Nordics are a fantastic region to explore while also recharging. Here are some options for your next trip:

Finland

There’s nothing more Finnish than sauna, which cleanses you both physically and spiritually. Today’s saunas come in every size and form: traditional wood-heated saunas, saunas carved in ice, tent saunas, smoke saunas, luxurious design saunas and even a sauna cart in a Helsinki Ferris wheel. The country has more saunas per capita than any other in the world.

Löyly is located in a former industrial area on the Helsinki waterfront. This delightful sauna offers visitors respite from the hustle and bustle of the city. The sculptural wooden building features three wood-fired saunas, a year-round outdoor swimming pool and a welcoming restaurant serving Finnish classics like meatballs and creamy salmon soup.

Kuru Resort is a brand-new wellness resort for adults, nestled in a pine forest overlooking a serene lake. The private villas with saunas have large windows, creating an ambience of relaxation.

Greenland

Hot springs in Greenland are a common natural phenomenon, but the island of Uunartoq is home to the only place where the springs are warm enough to bathe in. Surrounded by mountain peaks and drifting icebergs, guests can lie in the warm water and enjoy the magnificent natural surroundings — an experience for both body and soul.

At Hotel Disko Island, discover Greenland’s exclusive black sand beach as you take a refreshing ice-cold dip in the dark blue, iceberg-dotted Disko Bay. Follow with a relaxing visit to the warm and inviting wooden barrel sauna. From Qeqertarsuaq, you’ll see reddish-black mountains rise majestically above the town’s colorful buildings. The surrounding backcountry is incredibly lush, with more than half of Greenland’s plant species.

Positioned in Nuuk, Greenland’s busy capital, Inuk Hostel holds a special spot in the calm city, allowing guests to take a break from the city and connect with the fjord and mountains. Sermitsiaq, at the hostel’s wellness area, offers a sauna barrel, providing a picturesque view to enjoy while basking in warmth. A cold tub awaits outside for a refreshing winter bath.

Iceland

Geothermal wellness has been relished in Icelandic society for ages. Locals of all ages frequent the hundred public pools for both health and social purposes — to unwind after a long day or to catch up on gossip with friends.

Iceland is a hiker’s paradise, with a wide network of trails in lowland and highland areas. To elevate the hiking experience, soak in a natural lagoon after a hike, long or short.

Sweden

Swedes take their leisure time and spa visits very seriously. Wellness Swedish-style means getting away from a hectic work and home life to a weekend retreat to live the simple life with family and friends, or being pampered at a luxurious, traditional spa in the countryside. Wellness in Sweden also goes hand-in-hand with the right of public access here — you are allowed to roam the countryside as long as you leave it the way you found it. Many spas here offer packages that include walking and hiking.