Who's Cooking: Lula and Frank Koscheka

LULA AND

FRANK KOSCHEKA

Lula, of Massapequa Park, spent 10 years living in the Congo with her late husband during the 1950s. Their son, Frank, the father of two grown daughters and a project manager for IBM, lives in Farmingdale and has carried on his parents' culinary traditions with a recipe for Moamba stew.

Where did this recipe

originate?

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

LULA: On very hot days, our African cooks would prepare the chickens for us. First they had to find the chickens, which wasn't easy. Then they had to pluck them - and they were the most miserable-looking chickens you ever saw. It took five or six hours to prepare them. We brought the recipe home with us and, in the American way, started to simplify things.

Growing up, did your family have a strong food culture?

FRANK: My parents were always great about making special meals. I didn't start making this dish until about 10 years ago. But it was something I missed. Finally, I said to my mother, you have to give me the recipe - I have to keep the tradition going.

Has the recipe evolved over the years?

LULA: Every time you cook it, it's a new recipe. You never make it exactly the same way. FRANK: She never makes it the same way. I like a little more standardization. This is the core recipe, but I tweaked it to my own taste. It's wonderful for [using] leftovers. You begin with leftover turkey or chicken, and the spices can always be adjusted. LULA: When we were in Africa, they used a red hot pepper; when we came back to the states, jalapeños were the closest thing we could find, so that's what went into the recipe.

What about keeping the tradition going? FRANK: When I went to visit my youngest daughter at college, I packed all the ingredients so I could make it for her and her roommates. They were a little apprehensive, but they loved it.

When you want to eat out, is there a restaurant you particularly like? FRANK: I enjoy Thai food, so I like Tiny Thai in Farmingdale. I also like the Grecian Grill, also in Farmingdale. Moamba Stew

2 tablespoons peanut oil

1 large white onion, diced

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 Jalapeño pepper, minced

1 large sweet potato, peeled and quartered

1 red Delicious apple, peeled and diced, sprinkled with lemon juice to prevent browning

1 14-ounce can chicken broth

½ cup chunky peanut butter

2 tablespoons curry powder

1 teaspoon red hot sauce (e.g. Texas Pete, Louisiana)

1/2 teaspoon coconut extract

2 tablespoons orange marrmalade

1 pound leftover cooked chicken or turkey cut into bite-size pieces or 1 small bag frozen shrimp

1 cup rice (white or brown)

Flaked coconut

1. In a large skillet, heat peanut oil over medium flame until hot. Add Worcestershire sauce and sauté diced onion and minced jalapeno peppers until onions are brown.

2. Add quartered sweet potato and diced apple; stir in ½ can chicken broth.

3. Add peanut butter, stirring until it is absorbed. Turn down heat to low and simmer mixture for 5 minutes.

4. Add coconut extract, curry powder, red hot sauce, marmalade and choice of cooked poultry or shrimp.

5. Simmer for ½ hour, adding remaining chicken broth as needed. You will use most of the can.

6. While the stew cooks, prepare rice according to package directions.

7. Pour stew over a bed of rice. Garnish with flaked coconut. Other optional garnishes include: 1 hard-boiled egg per serving, diced pineapple, banana, peaches or mangos

Serves 4