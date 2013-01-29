Winner: Cathy Donnelly

Cathy DonnellyNurse

Cathy Donnelly of Massapequa has received the Living the Mission Award from Catholic Health Services for exemplifying the organization's mission values of respect, justice, integrity and excellence. Donnelly is a licensed practical nurse at Our Lady of Consolation Nursing & Rehabilitative Care Center in West Islip, where she has served for more than 20 years. She is also a member of Catholic Health Services and was nominated for the honor by her colleagues based on her "outstanding qualities," center officials said.