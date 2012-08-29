Winner: Christopher Weber

Christopher WeberLibrarian

Christopher Weber of Northport was recently named School Librarian of the Year by Nassau BOCES based on his dedication and service to the field. Weber is a library media specialist at Oyster Bay High School, which he joined in 2006, and is the school's main liaison with Nassau BOCES School Library Systems. He was also instrumental in implementing the district's library automation system, was a founding member of the school's 21st Century Diplomas Program, and is a member of the Long Island Schools Media Association.