Winner: Dana Robbins

Dana Robbins of Long Beach has been named 2012 New York State Teacher of the Year by the Gilder-Lehrman Institute of American History in Manhattan based on her commitment to teaching, use of creativity in the classroom and use of primary sources to engage students. Robbins is a social studies teacher at Massapequa High School, where she volunteers to assist students participating in National History Day, an annual academic competition. She is also a member of the Long Island Council for the Social Studies. For winning the award she received $1,000 and an archive of books and historical resources for the high school.