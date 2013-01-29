Winner: Daniel Garibaldi

Daniel GaribaldiOphthalmologist

Daniel Garibaldi of Woodbury recently received the Banko Award from the New York Grand Lodge, Order Sons of Italy's Gift of Sight Program for conducting research to aid in the development of new technologies to further advancements in eye surgery. Garibaldi is a board-certified ophthalmologist with Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island and previously served as assistant chief of service and a clinical instructor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine's Wilmer Eye Institute. He also has served as reviewer for numerous peer-reviewed ophthalmic journals.