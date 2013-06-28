Winner: Heather Lynch

Heather LynchAssistant professor

Heather Lynch, of Port Jefferson, recently received the National Science Foundation's Faculty Early Career Development Program award in recognition of her work using quantitative geography to predict population tipping points for colonial seabirds. Lynch is an assistant professor in Stony Brook University's Department of Ecology and Evolution and is a co-principal investigator of Antarctic Site Inventory, a biological monitoring program she runs with the nonprofit Oceanites. She has also published 28 peer-reviewed articles, has lectured extensively, and has been actively involved in Antarctic policy and management.