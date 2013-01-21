Winner: John J. Molloy

John J. MolloyCEO

John J. Molloy of Wantagh was recently honored at the Hauppauge Industrial Association's fourth annual "Those Who Make a Difference" dinner dance based on his "longevity, support and guidance in making a difference" to the business community at large. Molloy is chairman and CEO of Melville-based architecture and engineering firm H2M, which he joined in 1974. He has also served on the American Council of Independent Laboratories' board of directors, the New York State Association of Approved Environmental Laboratories, and the National and New York societies of professional engineers, among other organizations.