Winner: Joseph A. Quagliata

Joseph A. QuagliataHospital CEO

Joseph A. Quagliata of Rockville Centre recently received the Mary Pearson Award from South Nassau Communities Hospital based on his "extraordinary effort and individual contributions" to the Oceanside-based facility. Quagliata, the hospital's president and CEO, has led it through an inpatient admissions increase of 90 percent and an ambulatory volume increase of 127 percent under his tenure, along with the construction of a 174,000-square-foot addition. He is also immediate past chairman of the board of trustees of the Healthcare Association of New York State and past chairman of the board of directors of the Nassau-Suffolk Hospital Council.