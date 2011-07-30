Winner: Joseph Celentano

Joseph CelentanoEngineering

Joseph Celentano of Commack has been named 2011 Principal of the Year by the American Council of Engineering Companies of New York for contributions to the consulting engineering community. Celentano, the president of Gibbons, Esposito & Boyce Engineers in Uniondale, was also the founder of HiRise Engineering in Uniondale and has worked for New York State's Department of Transportation Region 10. He is also active in the American Council of Engineering Companies, National Society of Professional Engineering, and the Institute of Transportation Engineers.