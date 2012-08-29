Winner: Keith Tetrault

Keith TetraultSecurity officer

Keith Tetrault of Huntington recently received the Arthur B. Colwin Jr. Memorial Security Officer the Year Award at the 2012 Person of the Year Awards Dinner of ASIS International, an organization previously known as the American Society for Industrial Security. Tetrault has been a security officer for the Town of Huntington's Department of Public Safety for 15 years. He is also a volunteer with the Huntington Manor Fire Department and the Huntington Community First Aid Squad.