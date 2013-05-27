Winner: Rose Luna

Rose LunaLibrarian

Rose Luna of Freeport was recently named a Mover & Shaker in the library industry by the Library Journal for her "commitment to librarianship and advocacy efforts that highlight the link between certified school librarians and student achievement," the publication said. Luna is a teacher librarian at Freeport High School who works part-time as a bilingual reference librarian and leader of the Spanish Language Book Club at Freeport Memorial Library. She is also a member of the Long Island School Media Association and the American, New York and Nassau County library associations, among other organizations.