Winner: Rosemarie Bovino

Rosemarie BovinoSuperintendent

Rosemarie Bovino of Merrick has received the Community Service Award from the Island Park Chamber of Commerce based on her "ongoing involvement" in numerous community initiatives and activities. Bovino is superintendent of Island Park Schools and is credited with developing a Comprehensive School Improvement Plan that helped earn the district a "most improved" distinction from the New York State Department of Education. She is also involved in the New York State Council of School Superintendents and the American Association of University Women, among other organizations.