Winner: Shen Zhao

Shen ZhaoGraduate student

Shen Zhao of St. James was recently one of only 23 graduate students nationwide to receive a 2012 Graduate Student Award from the American Chemical Society's Division of Environmental Chemistry. Zhao, a PhD student in Stony Brook University's Department of Materials Science and Engineering, was selected for his research focusing on the development of novel nanomaterials for environmental and energy applications. His research has already resulted in four journal publications and eight conference presentations.