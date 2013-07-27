Winner: Stuart Austin

Stuart AustinAttorney

Stuart Austin of Long Beach recently received the Hurricane Sandy Community Service Award from Young Israel of Long Beach for his efforts "helping the community regain a sense of normalcy following the storm," the organization said. Austin, a board member for Young Israel of Long Beach, is a Nassau County criminal defense attorney with Austin Law Associates in Garden City, where he has worked for six years, and before that was an attorney and deputy bureau chief for the Legal Aid Society of Nassau County. He is also treasurer of the Nassau County Criminal Courts Bar Association and the Nassau County Criminal Courts Bar Foundation.