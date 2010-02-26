Winners, Feb. 28: Anthony Marano

Anthony Marano

Judge

Anthony Marano of Valley Stream received the 2010 Norman F. Lent Memorial Award from the Criminal Courts Bar Association of Nassau County for his dedication to and leadership in the county court system. He was first elected as a county judge in 1992 after 20 years as a private practitioner and was appointed administrative judge of Nassau County in 2004. Marano has also served as president of the county's District Court Judges Association and was elected to the New York State Supreme Court in 1999.