Winners: Joel Asarch

Joel Asarch

Justice

Joel Asarch of Long Beach is the 2010 recipient of the Hon. William J. Gitelman Award from the Nassau Lawyer's Association of Long Island for exemplifying "the finest traditions of the legal profession and public service." Asarch is a Nassau County Supreme Court justice and an adjunct faculty member at Nassau Community College and Touro College in Central Islip. He is a past president of the Nassau County Bar Association and past vice president of the New York State Bar Association.