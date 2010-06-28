LI NEWS BRIEFS

SHIRLEY / Crash kills driver

One person was killed Sunday night in a single-vehicle accident in Shirley, Suffolk police said.

The vehicle was traveling south on William Floyd Parkway at about 7:30 p.m. when it struck a utility pole just south of Lombardi Drive, police said.

The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, said police, who had no further details late Sunday night.

- WILL VAN SANT





DEER PARK / Counterfeit sale charge

A Queens man was arrested Sunday on charges of selling counterfeit merchandise out of his Deer Park barber shop, Suffolk police said.

Police said Oleg (Alex) Muratov, 42, owner of Alex's Barber Shop at 1949 Deer Park Ave., had more than 300 counterfeit movie DVDs, more than 60 unauthorized music CDs and 19 fake Rolex watches displayed for sale.

Muratov, of 142-20 84th Dr., Briarwood, Queens, was arrested at 5:10 p.m. and charged with three counts of trademark counterfeiting, police said, and two counts of failure to disclose the origin of a recording. He's to be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip on Aug. 30.

- WILL VAN SANT





MASSAPEQUA / Charity worker robbed

A man collecting donations for a church group outside a grocery store in Massapequa was robbed at knifepoint, Nassau police said.

Police said the man was soliciting funds for Living Hope Christian Ministries from Catholic Charities at about 8 p.m. Saturday in front of the Pathmark on Carmans Road when a middle-aged man came up to him, showed him a knife, and took the donation box.

The suspect then got into a black pickup truck and headed east.

Police described the man as being in his 40s, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, with brown hair, and wearing a gray shirt, black shorts, and white sneakers.

- JENNIFER BARRIOS