LI NEWS BRIEFS

SAG HARBOR / Library budget, board OKd

Linley Whelan, Carl Peterson, Carol Williams and Jacqueline Brody won the right to serve on the Sag Harbor library board Tuesday night, and the facility's budget was passed 195-51.

Brody was a write-in candidate because only three candidates had stepped forward to run for the four open seats.

The vote took place at the John Jermain public library in Sag Harbor.

The need for a write-in candidate was a repeat of what happened in 2007, when three people were also running for four open library board seats. The winner then was Kate Evarts, an architect who served a one-year term and then moved to Seattle.

The three unopposed candidates on the ballot included two incumbents, Peterson and Williams, as well as Whelan, a real-estate broker and member of Save Sag Harbor, a community preservation group.

All the candidates will take office on Jan. 1.

The voters also approved a proposed $1,195,502 operating budget for 2011 that is 9.8 percent higher than the current budget and will add an additional $10 to the tax bill of a typical house worth $750,000.

That budget includes $65,000 for rental space at 34 Water St., which will be used next year as a temporary library building while renovations are made on the century-old John Jermain library building.

- MITCHELL FREEDMAN





REGION / LIRR projects to get grants

Gov. David A. Paterson on Tuesday announced the approval of more than $2 million in state grant funding for the Long Island Rail Road.

The funds include $1.8 million toward a $2-million plan to expand a rail yard in Maspeth, Queens, and $270,000 for a $300,000 project to improve track infrastructure and bridge clearance at Yaphank Avenue in Brookhaven. In total, the state will award $42 million in grants for rail and port improvement projects throughout New York.

"New York's economic vitality depends on having a modern, effective transportation system, and this funding will help strengthen that system today, and contribute to the overall reliability of our transportation infrastructure in the future," Paterson said.

- ALFONSO A. CASTILLO