LI snapshot: Voters sound off

Some of the voters who participated in the Newsday-Siena College poll agreed to explain their positions.

Cassandra DeCastro, 23, of Brentwood, who is not affiliated with any party, plans to vote for Obama because she supports his economic policies.

"Romney is a likable guy, he's not the villain," said DeCastro who works two jobs while taking courses at Suffolk County Community College. "I think he and Obama both share mutual ground in some areas of foreign policy, but I just want a president that will deliver and do what they say they will do, and I think Obama has delivered on his promises."

Michael Walter, 69, of Coram is a bankruptcy attorney who said he's seen an uptick in business during the past four years. Walter, a Conservative said he plans to vote for Romney because of his background in business. "I not sure if the president understands economics or if he's too committed to his own ideologies," Walter said. "Romney is the one who understands economics."

Chamise Smith, 42, of Rockville Centre, a stay-at-home mom and a registered Democrat, said the conflicts in the Middle East and threat of terrorism is her key campaign issue of concern. "As a mother, national security and knowing that we're going to be protected from terrorists is important," she said.