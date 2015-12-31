LIRR adds trains for New Year’s holiday travelers

The Long Island Rail Road will operate more than 30 extra trains for New Year’s Eve travelers planning trips in and out of Manhattan.

The rail service has 13 extra trains traveling eastbound Thursday for early getaways from Penn Station.

The additional early eastbound trains are scheduled to depart from Penn Station between 12:43 p.m. and 3:48 p.m. on the Babylon, Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson, Port Washington and Far Rockaway branches.

Starting after 5 p.m., the LIRR said 20 added westbound trains to Penn Station are scheduled to leave from Brooklyn’s Atlantic Terminal for New Year’s Eve celebrations, including concerts by Phish at Madison Square Garden and Jimmy Buffett at Barclay’s Center.

To help travelers get back to Long Island, the LIRR said 20 additional eastbound trains from Penn Station and Atlantic Terminal have been scheduled for the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

As in previous years, alcoholic beverages will not be allowed on LIRR trains, stations and platforms from noon on Thursday to noon Friday, the commuter service said.

More details on the added holiday trains are at bit.ly/1ICeaRA.