LIRR adds trains Friday for Yom Kippur travelers

The Long Island Rail Road said it will provide 10 additional trains Friday afternoon from Penn Station for riders who want to get home early to observe Yom Kippur.

It provided the same additional service last week before Rosh Hashanah, the railroad said.

There will be four additional trains on the Babylon branch, three extra trains to Hicksville and Huntington, and one each to Far Rockaway, Great Neck and Ronkonkoma, the railroad said.

The extra afternoon departures from Penn Station are: