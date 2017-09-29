LIRR announces weekend track work on Babylon Branch

Weekend work on the Babylon Branch of the LIRR beginning Saturday will result in some service changes, the railroad said.

One of two main tracks will be out of service between Rockville Centre and Wantagh on five weekends: Sept. 30-Oct. 1, Oct. 7-8, Oct. 14-15, Nov. 4-5 and Nov. 11-12, the railroad said.

For specific train schedules, the railroad recommended going to its website — mta.info — where riders can also sign up for electronic alerts.

Between 12:37 a.m. on Saturday mornings and 2:19 a.m. on Monday mornings, trains on the Babylon Branch will continue to operate in both directions, but will run on an hourly basis, reduced from every half-hour, the railroad said.

Other changes on these weekends include some eastbound trains on the Huntington Branch that will stop at Forest Hills and Kew Gardens, the railroad said.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Some Patchogue, Speonk and Montauk Branch trains will be running on adjusted schedules and have alternate connections at Jamaica or Babylon, the LIRR said.

Some eastbound Oyster Bay connections from Penn Station, Kew Gardens and Forest Hills will also change, and trains will depart three minutes earlier at Penn Station and five minutes earlier at Kew Gardens and Forest Hills.

The weekend work will replace wood ties with concrete ties between Freeport and Merrick.