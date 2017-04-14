LIRR: Buses replace trains on part of Ronkonkoma line Saturday

Buses will replace trains Saturday between Brentwood and Ronkonkoma while the Long Island Rail Road does switch work, the LIRR said.

Service between Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma will not be provided for eastbound trains leaving Penn Station at 4:39 p.m., 5:39 p.m., and 6:39 p.m., and for westbound trains arriving at Penn Station at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 1:30 p.m., the railroad said.

Also, Greenport service will run up to 21 minutes later than normal, the LIRR said.

Riders can consult the website mta.info for schedules.