Long Island

LIRR: Buses replace trains on part of Ronkonkoma line Saturday

Buses will replace Long Island Rail Road trains on Saturday,...

Buses will replace Long Island Rail Road trains on Saturday, April 15, 2017, between Brentwood and Ronkonkoma while the railroad does switch work, the LIRR said. Service between Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma will not be provided on some trains to and from Penn Station, pictured. Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang

By William Murphybill.murphy@newsday.com

Buses will replace trains Saturday between Brentwood and Ronkonkoma while the Long Island Rail Road does switch work, the LIRR said.

Service between Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma will not be provided for eastbound trains leaving Penn Station at 4:39 p.m., 5:39 p.m., and 6:39 p.m., and for westbound trains arriving at Penn Station at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 1:30 p.m., the railroad said.

Also, Greenport service will run up to 21 minutes later than normal, the LIRR said.

Riders can consult the website mta.info for schedules.

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?