LIRR delays on Babylon branch due to pedestrian being struck in Merrick

A Long Island Rail Road train fatally struck a person at the Merrick station just after 3 p.m. on Saturday, causing the cancellation of at least one train and service delays to others, authorities said.

An MTA spokeswoman said an eastbound train struck the person, who has not been identified.

The transit authority issued a message on the social media platform X.

“There are delays and a cancellation along the Babylon Branch due to a person being struck by a train at Merrick,” the message said.

Trains are operating on a single track from Freeport to Wantagh.

Travelers were advised to check the MTA website for information on service disruptions.

The LIRR station at 2051 Sunrise Hwy., between Merrick Boulevard and Hewlett Avenue, is elevated above the roadway.

— The story is developing. Check back for updates.

