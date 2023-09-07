Long Island

LIRR work train derailment leads to delays, service changes on afternoon commuter routes

An LIRR train at Jamaica station. A Long Island Rail Road work train...

An LIRR train at Jamaica station. A Long Island Rail Road work train derailed Thursday morning, causing some delays and service changes on afternoon commuter routes. Credit: Craig Ruttle

By John Asburyjohn.asbury@newsday.comJohnAsbury

A Long Island Rail Road work train derailed Thursday morning, causing some delays and service changes on afternoon commuter routes.

Two cars of the 16-car train derailed about 10 a.m. near Queens Village, Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials said. There were no passengers on board and no injuries.

The stalled train is causing service changes in both directions, officials said. Hourly service was still available to Hempstead, Port Jefferson and Hempstead.

Trains are also running from Oyster Bay to Mineola, where passengers may have to transfer in Mineola.

Additional schedule changes could occur for the afternoon commute. MTA officials urged LIRR passengers to check their scheduled trains for changes.

Officials said to expect delays and cancellations on the Hempstead, Huntington, Port Jefferson, Oyster Bay and Ronkonkoma branches. Limited westbound trains will run from Hicksville.

Passengers can use the Babylon, Montauk or Port Jefferson lines for westbound rush hour service, including to travel to the Eagles concert Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

John Asbury

John Asbury is a breaking news and general assignment reporter. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously worked at The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, California.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Truck slams into bridge … New Hempstead apartments … Giants preview  Credit: Newsday

Party shooting arrest ... Heat wave continues ... Remembering 9/11 ... Green home community

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Truck slams into bridge … New Hempstead apartments … Giants preview  Credit: Newsday

Party shooting arrest ... Heat wave continues ... Remembering 9/11 ... Green home community

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME