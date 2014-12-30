LIRR: Dozens of extra trains for New Year's holiday -- and no alcohol allowed

The Long Island Rail Road is adding dozens of extra trains to help Long Islanders celebrate New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. But, officials warn, don't even think about bringing alcohol aboard.

As the railroad has done in prior years, alcohol will be banned from all trains, stations and railroad platforms beginning at noon on New Year's Eve until noon on New Year's Day.

Officials said the railroad will add 12 extra early afternoon eastbound trains on New Year's Eve on the Babylon, Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson-Huntington, Port Washington and Far Rockaway branches.

There also will be 20 extra westbound trains systemwide on New Year's Eve.

Eighteen extra early morning eastbound trains have been added on New Year's Day.

Among the extra service will be additional trains from both Penn Station and Atlantic Terminal, where trains will not depart until 20 minutes after an Elton John New Year's Eve concert ends at the Barclays Center, officials said Tuesday.

For information the railroad said customers can go to its website at www.mta.info or to the Customer Service Center, which is available by calling 511, the New York State Travel Information Line, and saying "Long Island Rail Road." Hearing-impaired customers can use their preferred relay service provider for the free 711 relay to reach the LIRR at 511.