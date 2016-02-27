LIRR: East Hampton-Montauk resumes after bridge strike

Long Island Rail Road service between East Hampton and Montauk has been restored after being temporarily suspended when a vehicle struck a railroad bridge just east of East Hampton on Saturday morning, officials said.

A tweet from the LIRR at about noon said it had restored the service, about two hours after it tweeted delays relating to the incident.

LIRR spokesman Salvatore Arena said the agency secured buses for about 25 people who were on the train.

Tweets from the LIRR’s Twitter account just after 10 a.m. said an eastbound train that left Jamaica at 8:10 a.m. bound for Montauk was delayed in Bridgehampton because of the bridge strike.

“The East Hampton police reported to us that a vehicle had struck a railroad bridge at North Main Street,” Arena said. “Police reported that there appeared to be damage to the bridge . . . we’re en route there to examine the bridge to see if there is any serious damage.”