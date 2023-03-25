Man fatally struck by LIRR train in Hicksville

A 22-year-old man was struck and killed by a train in Hicksville Friday night, Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials said.

The death occurred near the Long Island Rail Road's Hicksville station at about 11:00 p.m. in an area where pedestrians are not authorized, according to a MTA Police Department spokesperson.

The train was not in passenger service at the time. Service was initially suspended between the Mineola and Hicksville stations, but has since been fully restored, the spokesperson said.

An investigation is ongoing. No further information was available.