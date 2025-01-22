Portion of LIRR Port Jefferson Branch service suspended due to 'broken rail,' MTA says

Service on a portion of the Long Island Rail Road’s Port Jefferson Branch is currently suspended due to a broken rail, according to an alert on the agency’s website and TrainTime app.

Train service has been temporarily suspended between the Northport and Kings Park stations “due to a broken rail in a single track territory,” according to the alert.

Passengers aboard trains heading east to the Port Jefferson station will transfer onto buses at Northport and be driven to the Kings Park station, where train service will transport them the rest of the way. Westbound travelers will ride the rails to Kings Park, take a bus to Northport, then continue west by train.

“Customers can expect delays when traveling between Huntington and Port Jefferson,” the LIRR alert reads. “We suggest using alternative branches, such as the Ronkonkoma Branch, where possible, or seeking alternative travel means.”

A spokesperson for the MTA said the rail break was under investigation and could not immediately provide information regarding when repairs would be complete when reached by telephone around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Customers are advised to check new.mta.info or the TrainTime app for service updates.