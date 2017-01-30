LIRR: Ronkonkoma branch on or close after vehicle on tracks

The Long Island Rail Road’s Ronkonkoma branch was on or close to schedule Monday morning after earlier delays because of “an unauthorized vehicle on the tracks near Deer Park,” the LIRR said.

“It was truck driver error. He took a turn, struck a piece of concrete and got disabled,” spokesman Shams Tarek said. He said the accident happened about 4 a.m. and the truck was removed about 5 a.m.

He said fewer than 10 trains were delayed. The LIRR website was reporting good service on the Ronkonkoma branch at 7:45 a.m.