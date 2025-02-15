Amtrak communication problem delays LIRR trains into, out of Manhattan, MTA says

Trains across all Long Island Rail Road branches were running up to an hour behind schedule Friday night due to an Amtrak issue at Penn Station, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Riders on all LIRR branches could expect 45- to 60-minute delays “because we’re working to restore regular service on all branches following an Amtrak communication problem at Penn Station,” an MTA spokesperson said around 10:30 p.m.

The MTA spokesperson said the Amtrak communication issue had been fixed, but the LIRR was “now dealing with residual delays.” The spokesperson would not provide additional information regarding the nature of the issue.

Two trains along the Port Jefferson branch were canceled: the 10:19 p.m. eastbound train from Penn Station to Huntington and the 10:22 p.m. train running from Huntington back to Penn Station. Riders on that line were advised to use the 10:42 p.m. eastbound train or the 10:46 p.m. westbound train.

An Amtrak spokesperson did not immediately respond to Newsday’s inquiry Friday night.