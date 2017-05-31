LIRR: Three branches on or close after vehicle hits bridge

The Long Island Rail Road was on or close to schedule late Wednesday morning following earlier delays on three branches after a vehicle struck an overhead bridge in Mineola, the railroad said.

Trains had continued to use the bridge over Nassau Boulevard, but at a reduced rate of speed, LIRR spokesman Aaron Donovan said.

Delays of 20 to 30 minutes lasted from about 9:15 to 10 a.m. and affected trains in both directions on the Oyster Bay, Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches, he said.

Residual delays ended later, the railroad said in an advisory posted by 11:15 a.m.