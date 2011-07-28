LIRR to use $3.5M to boost communications

The Long Island Rail Road plans to spend about $3.5 million next year to beef up its technologically challenged communication system in response to riders' complaints about the lack of reliable information, particularly during service disruptions.

The LIRR, as part of its proposed $1.9-billion financial plan for 2012, budgets $500,000 for infrastructure improvements that railroad officials said will allow riders, for the first time, to get real-time information on the status of their trains on electronic hand-held devices.

Taking a page from NYC Transit's new countdown clocks for subways, the new system aims to give riders the "minutes until arrival" for trains by installing timing sensors along tracks that will work with GPS technology. It is expected to be rolled out in late 2012.

Under the new system, riders at any station would be able to check online to find out how far away a train is. Currently, the LIRR issues information on trains through email alerts only when they are running 10 minutes late or more.

The money budgeted for new technology and new employees is geared toward delivering "quality, frequency and reliability" in the railroad's communications with riders, president Helena Williams said Thursday.

"These are very tough budget times, but it is important to continue to make investments, especially ones that customers are very focused on," Williams said.

She said the information on trains' status also will be made available to software developers for use on third-party mobile applications.

Other investments include spending $2.1 million next year on improving the troubled Audio Visual Paging System -- the electronic signs mounted on platforms and corresponding automated announcements.

During a few winter service outages -- including a Christmas weekend blizzard that affected service for more than three days -- customers complained that the electronic station signs showed details for trains that never came, gave information that conflicted with other LIRR sources, or gave no information at all, instead directing them to go to the agency's website.

The LIRR's new plan calls for creating 13 new jobs in its public information office, focused on keeping the system updated with the latest service information. The team, which should be in place by the end of this year, also will disseminate that information through email alerts and on social media, and to train crews by phone.

In addition, the LIRR will create a full-time customer advocate within the railroad's movement bureau. The people in this new role, which will be staffed around the clock, will serve as a liaison between those making decisions about train service and those affected by it.

Lastly, the LIRR plans to spend $1 million next year to try to restore the onboard automated announcement system on its bi-level diesel coaches. When the LIRR bought the cars more than a decade ago, they came equipped with the system, which announces the current station and the next one on the line. But the system, which relies on fragile and antiquated transponder technology, has been plagued by problems.

The LIRR is considering whether to fix the system or replace it with a more modern one based on GPS technology.

LIRR Commuter Council chairman Mark Epstein praised the railroad for designating the money for the improvements, even during lean times.

"We're always in favor of any kind of improvement in communication between the railroad and its customers," Epstein said.

Spending plan

The LIRR aims to save $12.5 million next year. Here's some ways the railroad plans to do it:

Stop credit card fraud

The LIRR is rolling out an "automatic verification system" on all ticket vending machines that will require customers to enter their ZIP code to make a credit card purchase. The agency expects the move will save $1.5 million.

Collect more tickets

The LIRR is creating a "collection test team" of ticket collectors and managers who will inspect trains losing the most money on uncollected fares to determine new strategies and make any needed changes in staffing levels.

Eliminate and postpone projects

The LIRR says it will save $2.4 million by getting rid of or deferring some "low-priority projects" that do not affect customers, including postponing purchase of new company cars for some employees.

Staffing and equipment

The LIRR will not fill 11 management and administrative positions in 2012 and will eliminate six such positions; it will try to extend the life of some train parts; and it will seek to reduce overtime spending by another 7.5 percent.